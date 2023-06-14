Forrest County Agricultural High School District welcomes new superintendent

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Agricultural High School District welcomed Adam Stone as the new superintendent of the district.

Stone served as a principal, teacher and coach in the Stone County School District for 18 years.

Stone said that he is excited to serve as an Aggie.

“Well, the Aggies, they love their school and that’s the community,” Stone said. “A lot of people in the community, I’ve talked to a bunch of them, they’re excited and I’m excited.

“Meeting all the new principals and teachers and registration (was Wednesday), so I’m meeting some of the students and the parents. It’s been a very good welcome. It’s a great day to be an Aggie.”

Forrest County AHS starts school on July 26.

