FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s over the next few hours. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A complex of storms will fire up in Texas & Oklahoma early tomorrow and move into Mississippi tomorrow afternoon. The hot and humid weather will create a lot of Storm Fuel for storms to tap into. This set-up will be mainly a large hail and damaging wind event with Straight-Line Winds as high as 70 mph. This could cause trees to fall and power outages. The highest threat for tomorrow will be Ellisville northward towards Meridian. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. A few could be strong with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The heat cranks up for your Friday as highs top out into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

This weekend will be HOT, HOT, HOT!! Highs will soar into the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100°-103° with the heat index. Skies will be partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.