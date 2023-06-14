FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tonight

DAMAGING WIND EVENT EXPECTED TONIGHT: Storms have fired up and will move through the Pine Belt later this evening between 5-10pm. The hot & humid weather that we are experiencing has created a lot of Storm Fuel for severe storms. Straight-Line Winds up to 90 mph, Tennis Ball Size Hail & a Few Spin-Up Tornadoes will all be possible this evening.

This event will be capable of producing WIDESPREAD Straight-Line Wind damage across the area which could down trees, damage buildings, and down power lines.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. A few could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The heat cranks up for your Friday as highs top out into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

This weekend will be HOT, HOT, HOT!! Highs will soar into the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 102°-106° with the heat index. Skies will be partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

