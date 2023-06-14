Electrifying art from Jones County student wins Dixie Electric art contest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Turning everyday powerlines into winning art that’s precisely what one Jones County student did.

Anthony Sumrall, a 2023 Northeast Jones High School graduate, won the 2023 Dixie Electric Student Art Contest with a textured, abstract rendering of power lines against a clear blue sky. The painting took Sumrall two weeks to complete, working two to four hours daily.

He said he’s been drawing for as long as he could remember.

“My grandmother would always buy me notebooks to scribble on the page, but eventually those scribbles turned into shapes and started making figures,” Sumrall said. “My favorite thing to draw when I was younger was a boat on the ocean because my papa had boats on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. I was just fascinated by boats and cars/trucks.”

Anthony is a self-taught artist who gets much of his inspiration from Youtubers and comic book artists. He primarily uses his artistic skills as a hobby but has sold an artwork piece previously. He is also an art student at Northeast Jones High School.

“I have taught art to Anthony since the seventh grade,” said Northeast Jones Art Teacher Regina Milner. “I have watched him develop into a dedicated artist deserving of recognition. We are so proud of his accomplishments and especially this award. He has overcome many obstacles to become the artist he is today. He is talented, creative and determined to achieve his goals.”

The annual Dixie Electric Student Art Contest is open to 7-12th grade students who live within the Dixie Electric service area. All entries must be on the theme of electric cooperatives.

This year Dixie Electric received 13 art submissions from across the seven counties it serves. The artwork was judged by an electric cooperative graphic artist from Jackson, who holds an art degree and background in graphic design.

As the winner, Anthony won a $250 cash prize. His artwork will also remain on display in the lobby of Dixie Electric’s headquarters in Laurel for one year and be featured in “Today in Mississippi,” a rural cooperative magazine.

