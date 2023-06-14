Covington Co. deputy named ‘Deputy of the Year’ by Miss. Sheriffs’ Association

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A deputy with the Covington County Sheriff’s Department was selected as the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association’s “Deputy of the Year.”

Sgt. Josh Summerlin received the award at an association meeting on the Gulf Coast last week.

Summerlin was honored for his courageous efforts to successfully rescue an elderly motorist from flood waters along Highway 84 on July 22, 2022.

The entire rescue was caught on Summerlin’s body camera.

Other first responders assisted in that rescue.

“I try to remain humble and gracious at the same time,” said Summerlin. “But, at the same time, I did nothing that a deputy, trooper or police officer wouldn’t have done, so I am humble about it, and fortunately I was (at the flood scene).”

Summerlin has been a deputy sheriff for nine years.

Covington County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Josh Summerlin has received the Deputy of the Year award from the Mississippi Sheriffs' Association. (wdam)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.