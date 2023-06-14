Win Stuff
Brothers transporting vehicles die in 1-10 wreck

South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and overturned.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of brothers hauling vehicles from South Carolina died Wednesday morning when their semi-truck left Interstate 10 and overturned.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, responding to reports of a crash in Hancock County about 3 a.m. Wednesday, discovered a 2023 Volvo Commercial Auto Transporter driven by 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich was traveling west on I-10 when the semi-truck, loaded with five passenger cars, left the road and overturned.

Tarasevich, and his 24-year-old brother, Yakov Tarasevich, both of Chesnee, S.C., were killed in the accident.

The clean-up process took nearly 10 hours while first responders and crews worked to clear the scene with one open travel lane.

All lanes were re-opened at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

