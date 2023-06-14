Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Bomb squad removes explosive device from car at Mississippi gas station

Bomb squad removes explosive device from car at Mississippi gas station
Bomb squad removes explosive device from car at Mississippi gas station(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway after authorities found and safely removed an explosive device Tuesday evening in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Lee County deputies found the IED (improvised explosive device) inside a vehicle at a Texaco gas station, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Department news release.

A bomb squad was able to help with its removal.

Deputies had originally responded to the gas station as part of an investigation into the alleged abuse of 81-year-old Dianne Cotton, a vulnerable adult.

Investigators consider her son Michael Foster, 58, a suspect.

Up until that point, investigators had been unable to get in contact with Mrs. Cotton and someone had reported spotting the pair at the gas station.

When deputies confronted them, Foster was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and deputies found the IED. Cotton was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Foster was booked into the Lee County jail on the felony drug charge and misdemeanor trespassing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
Monday was also coach Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park.
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

Latest News

WDAM 7's news team taste tests Blue Bell's newest flavor, Java Jolt
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on...
Semi-truck driver injured in early morning rollover on I-59