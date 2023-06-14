Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
6pm Headlines 6/13
Boggy, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at...
Jones Co. VFDs respond to mobile home fire
Lumberton deadly shooting update