23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - About 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in a drug bust by the Laurel Police Department Tuesday morning.

LPD Narcotic and Criminal Investigations Division investigators executed a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel located at 123 S. 16th Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m.

During the search, investigators discovered 2 baggies containing meth, sandwich bags and a set of digital scales. Investigators also located 2 cereal boxes that contained envelopes with a total of 21 baggies of meth.

The total package weight of the 23 baggies was 658 grams (1.45 pounds), according to LPD.

LPD identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tajifa Massey.

According to the Jones County inmate roster, Massey has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. He will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Investigator Michelle Howell is the lead investigator in the case.

If anyone has information about any criminal activity, they can contact LPD (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.