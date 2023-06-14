Win Stuff
2 dogs dumped at Laurel-Jones County animal shelter

The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League is trying to find out who dumped two small, elderly dogs outside its shelter over the weekend.
By Jordan Riley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Surveillance footage shows the dogs getting dropped off. Workers said the dogs must have been there at least 12 hours before they were discovered.

Both of the dogs had to be euthanized because of their health issues.

“You know if anything is a silver lining, our girls rose to the occasion,” said Lindsey Schmoekel, head of fundraising. “They were with them and loved them and spent their last remaining hours together, so we did do our best.”

If you know anything about this incident, the shelter asks that you reach out to them privately.

