06/14 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re looking ahead to another potentially stormy “summer” morning/afternoon/evening, but today’s activity will now have some considerable mid-and-upper level support. That has led to a level 4 risk of severe weather being issued, a significant increase from yesterday’s risk assessment! The biggest risks in order will be wind, moderate-to-large-sized hail, and short-lived tornadoes. The chance of tornadoes is low...even very low...but can’t be ruled out completely. These storms will come in a few waves, and while the entire Pine Belt is under at least a level 3 risk, it looks like the bulk of the activity will occur over our northernmost third. The first round is possible as early as the mid-morning 8 AM-10 AM, the second just after sunset (~7 PM), and another after 10 PM. Each of these waves seems capable of all modes of severe weather, so be “weather aware” and prepared across the area today.

As far as the sensible weather goes, it’ll be another hot and humid one with a high near 92, but with a heat index closer to 100 thanks to the still rising humidity. The afternoon showers and thunderstorms will help cool things down some, and we’ll continue our trend of active afternoons for the rest of the week before rain chances drop below 20%. Once that happens though, our temperature and humidity will be spiking with the highest values we’ve seen in both respects so far this year. It’s still several days away, but I wouldn’t be surprised to start off next week with at least a Heat Advisory if not an Excessive Heat Warning.

