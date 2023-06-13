Women Veterans Day puts spotlight on females in the MS Armed Forces

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each November, we celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served both our state and country.

But last year, Governor Tate Reeves declared a different Veterans Day — recognizing a smaller group that serves you.

It’s not always an easy choice to serve your country and join the U.S. Military. But Monday, more than 16 million Veterans can say they made the tough choice, including Staff Sgt. Shelbi Constancio.

“2001, 9/11 happened. I was a freshman in high school. We come to find out the terrorist Mohammed Atta trained to fly in my hometown of Venice, Florida, a five-minute walk from my high school. So, at that point, it just became a little more personal. It was just a dream at that time because they didn’t really allow females to be in Combat Arms,” Constancio said.

Constancio moved to Mississippi just three years later and made the decision to be one of just 20% of women in the Mississippi National Guard.

“Basic training, we were pushed a little harder, or we were given a little more. Like, can you really do it?” Constancio said.

But going through basic training as a woman wouldn’t be the only battle she would face.

“I went to my first duty station; I ended up getting pregnant and being discharged for pregnancy just on my own choice. And so, the dream just kind of went off to the side,” Constancio explained.

Ten years later, Constancio found her way back into the Army. This time, she would work even harder to achieve her dream of serving in combat.

“As a scout, you are the eyes and the ears of the battlefield. You get the information; you give it to the command, who then gives it to the analyst. So, if you don’t have knowledge of what is in a small town down in the valley, and you’re trying to send in your ground troops, you’re potentially sending them into a significantly fatal position,” Constancio explained.

After months of training, Constancio became the first female Calvary Scout in the state — becoming a veteran and a role model for her five daughters and others throughout the state and country.

“There are some young women out there, some young lady that sitting in a classroom that I talked to, that could be achieving a dream, but they just don’t know. They don’t have an example. I know it shouldn’t be about gender but like, right now, it kind of is, and it’s just so important that we recognize that,” Constancio said.

