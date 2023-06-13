Win Stuff
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest for liquid crystal meth

Last week, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a scary incident after a drug seizure led to one officer being taken to the Wayne General Hospital.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Last week, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a scary incident after a drug seizure led to one officer being taken to the Wayne General Hospital.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure

Now Sheriff Jody Ashley says the drug was liquid crystal meth, and more than 100 fentanyl-laced pills were seized as well.

Ashley says that 34-year-old Kiara Lacey has been charged with four counts: One count of possession of cocaine with an attempt to sell, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of aggravated assault.

“We do have liquid crystal meth too that was in a bottle, it sort of looks like moonshine if you look at it,” said Ashley. “It was in a fruit can hidden and had leaked out. We believe that’s what he came in contact with when he went down.”

Lacey’s bond was set at $890,000.

Sheriff Ashley says that if you come into contact with this type of narcotics, contact 911 immediately.

