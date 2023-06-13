Wayne County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest for liquid crystal meth

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Last week, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a scary incident after a drug seizure led to one officer being taken to the Wayne General Hospital.

Now Sheriff Jody Ashley says the drug was liquid crystal meth, and more than 100 fentanyl-laced pills were seized as well.

Ashley says that 34-year-old Kiara Lacey has been charged with four counts: One count of possession of cocaine with an attempt to sell, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of aggravated assault.

“We do have liquid crystal meth too that was in a bottle, it sort of looks like moonshine if you look at it,” said Ashley. “It was in a fruit can hidden and had leaked out. We believe that’s what he came in contact with when he went down.”

Lacey’s bond was set at $890,000.

Sheriff Ashley says that if you come into contact with this type of narcotics, contact 911 immediately.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.