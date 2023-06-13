USM shutout by Tennessee in Game 3, 0-5, falls short of College World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2017, the College World Series won’t feature a team from Mississippi. The Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 0-5.

PREGAME

Despite the game being scheduled to start at 5 p.m., a weather delay is put into place at 3:41 p.m. After Pete Taylor Park sees its fair share of rain and lightning, the skies finally clear at 7:12 p.m., allowing officials to announce a 9 p.m. start time.

Teams make their way onto the field at 7:46 p.m. and begin to prep.

Taking the mound for USM is right-handed sophomore Niko Mazza (Madison, Miss.), who hoists a record of 5-1 in 12 games started and an ERA of 4.13 going into Monday’s winner-take-all Game 3. His most recent appearance comes against Penn in the Auburn Regional, where he was credited with the win but was yanked after 3.1 innings pitched, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the 3rd after giving up 4 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 3.

He looks for redemption to set the Golden Eagles on the path to Omaha.

Southern Miss starter Niko Mazza is certainly in good spirits before the biggest game of his career. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/MMb1JZ59jQ — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 13, 2023

1st INNING

Leadoff man Matthew Etzel (League City, Texas) singles into centerfield off of Tennessee starter Drew Beam, followed by strikeouts from Dustin Dickerson (Laurel, Miss.) and designated hitter Slade Wilks (Columbia, Miss.). A winding curveball from Beam strikes out Christopher Sargent (Wilmer, Ala.) to retire the side.

Mazza starts off strong on the bump, striking out Volunteer shortstop Maui Ahuna. Mazza walks centerfielder Hunter Ensley but forces Jared Dickey to ground into a double play for out #3.

2nd INNING

Tate Parker (Gulfport, Miss.) flies out into right field to conclude an 8 pitch at-bat. Danny Lynch (Jupiter, Fla.) strikes out looking at a curveball that paints the corner. Nick Monistere (Brandon, Miss.) gives the Golden Eagles their second baserunner of the night with a line drive into center field for a single. He advances to 2nd base after Carson Paetow (Vancleave, Miss.) is hit by a pitch to begin the following at-bat. However, the side is retired after Rodrigo Montenegro (Guatemala City, Guatemala) flies out into left field.

A slow roller from Volunteer second baseman Christian Moore leads to a close play at first, but he is called safe. Zane Denton walks the following at-bat, giving Tennessee runners on first and second with no outs. Cincinnati transfer Griffin Merritt singles into right, allowing Moore to score and Denton to advance to third. With runners in the corner, Mazza strikes out 7-hole hitter Blake Burke swinging, earning the first out of the inning, and 8-hole hitter Christian Scott pops up to Lynch for the second out. Mazza blows a fastball by catcher Cal Stark to end the inning, leaving a runner stranded in scoring position.

Tennessee leads, 1-0.

3rd INNING

Back to the top of the lineup now, Etzel quickly grounds out to second base. Beam leaves an off-speed pitch hanging to Dickerson, who squares it up, but the ball is caught some steps shy of the warning track in straightaway center field. Wilks sends one up the middle for a single in the next at-bat, but Sargent strikes out swinging. Drew Beam holds 5 strikeouts up to this point, and the Golden Eagles have yet to advance a runner past first base.

With the count full to Ahuna, a check swing leads to an appeal to the third base umpire, who says he held up. With Ahuna advancing to first, Ensley singles through the infield into center for a single to put runners on first and second. Dickey flies out into left field for the first out. Moore whiffs at a Mazza slurve out of the zone for strike 3. Denton grounds out to Danny Lynch at third base for the final out.

4th INNING

Tate Parker leads things off for the Golden Eagles but strikes out looking. Lynch singles to center, giving Monistere a runner on first with one out. Monistere works the count full and watches a low curveball for a walk. Paetow grounds to second base, leading to a force out at second; a bad throw pulls the first baseman off the bag, putting runners on first and third for Montenegro. Tennessee avoids trouble as Montenegro grounds out to second to end the inning.

Mazza once again faces Griffin Merritt, who holds the lone RBI of the game up to this point. Merritt strikes out swinging at a ball out of the zone, followed by a Blake Burke groundout to first base. Christian Scott sends a line drive into right-centerfield to put a runner on first with two outs. Stark flies out to left for an easy out #3.

5th INNING

Southern Miss’ offense struggles to get anything going in the 5th, with two groundouts and a fly out retiring the side in order.

Mazza takes the bump once again with the possibility of tying his longest appearance since June 7 against South Alabama (5 IP).

Ahuna walks to start the inning, and a sacrifice bunt from Ensley moves him to second. He advances once more on a sac fly into center from Dickey. With a runner on third and two outs, Mazza hits Moore with a pitch to put runners in the corners. A brief mound visit is followed by a stolen base by Moore, putting runners at second and third with a 2-0 count to Zane Denton. A pitch left hanging over the middle is drilled by Denton over the centerfield wall for a 3-run homer, giving the Volunteers a 4-to-nothing lead. Merritt grounds out to end the inning.

Zane Denton hits a 3-run HR.



Southern Miss 0 Tennessee 4 pic.twitter.com/aRhRsc6QHI — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 13, 2023

6th INNING

Sargent pops up to shortstop to start the inning. Parker singles into center to give USM signs of life with one out. Lynch flies out to right-center field for the second out of the inning. Monistere strikes out to retire the side.

Right-hander Matthew Adams (Pearland, Texas) enters the game to pitch for Southern Miss. He faces Burke and Moore as his first two batters and forces swing-and-misses for two strikeouts. Stark flies out to right to end the inning.

7th INNING

A single from Carson Paetow gives Southern Miss their 6th hit of the game and forces a mound visit for Beam, who has 101 pitches up to this point. Montenegro singles to right, allowing Paetow to move up all the way to third. With no outs, Tennessee opts to go to the bullpen, and sophomore Aaron Combs enters the game for the Volunteers. Combs strikes out Etzel to start his appearance, now facing the heart of USM’s lineup in Dickerson, Wilks and Sargent. After just one batter, Tennessee chooses to remove Combs from the game. In his place, sophomore flamethrower Chase Burns enters the game hoping to slam the door shut on the Golden Eagles’ rally. Dickerson strikes out swinging at a 100mph fastball from Burns. Wilks strikes out swinging at 102 during the following at-bat, resulting in the third out and leaving another runner stranded on third.

A leadoff solo shot from Ahuna off of the scoreboard in left field extends Tennessee’s lead to 5. Hensley would be inches away from making it back-to-back home runs with a flyout to the warning track. Dickey sends a fly ball into right center, and despite a scary collision with Paetow, Etzel hangs on to the ball for the second out. Moore pops out to center for the final out.

Maui Ahuna adds an insurance run for the Vols.



Southern Miss 0 Tennessee 5 pic.twitter.com/Y0t7UjMjd1 — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 13, 2023

8th INNING

Still unable to catch up to Burns, Sargent and Parker both strike out swinging. Lynch flies out to left — elimination seems imminent for the Golden Eagles.

Adams remains in the game to pitch for Southern Miss. He gets a Denton lineout to right, but hits Merritt to put a runner on first. Burke strikes out swinging. A pop-up to shallow ends the inning.

9th INNING

Now just 3 outs from elimination, senior Reece Ewing pinch hits for Monistere and steps up to the plate to face Chase Burns. Ewing reaches first on a walk. Paetow flies out to left, giving USM two more outs with Montenegro at the plate. A ground ball to third seems like a sure out, but a bad throw pulls the first baseman off the bag, allowing Montenegro to reach first and Ewing to advance to second. Senior Blake Johnson enters the game to pinch run for Montenegro. A pop-up from Etzel triggers the infield fly rule, resulting in out #2. A lineout to first by Dickerson ends the game.

Rodrigo Montenegro exits Pete Taylor Park for the final time as a Golden Eagle.



The first person out of the dugout… Tanner Hall. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/kcGnC22wUV — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 13, 2023

POSTGAME WRAP-UP

Head coach Scott Berry now enters retirement, finishing his career with a record of 500-266-1 along with a JUCO record of 185-58. Berry led the Golden Eagles to 5 C-USA Championship titles and was also named C-USA Coach of the Year 4 times. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first-ever College World Series appearance in 2009 as an assistant coach.

Berry hands the reigns to Christian Ostrander, who previously served as a pitching coach for Louisiana Tech and head coach for Jones County Junior College.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles finish the season with an overall record of 46-20 and a conference record of 22-8. The team holds the title of 2023 NCAA Auburn Regional Champions.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.