Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in the Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 27, 2020.(Source: U.S. Army/Jensen Guillory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama

Latest News

-
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0
Documents: Mass shooting in Maryland started after parking complaint
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
-
Area Development Partnership, Mississippi Power offer new business grant