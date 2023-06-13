Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Game 3 of the Hattiesburg Super Regionals goes to the Tennessee Volunteers (43-20) with a 5-0 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (46-20).

This means the Volunteers will be advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Monday’s game was originally set to start at 5 p.m. However, the game was pushed back to 9:06 p.m. after a delay was announced for inclement weather.

Tennessee grabbed the early lead in the second inning. The Vols strike first, but Niko Mazza limited the damage to one.

Vols tack on three more in the fifth inning. Tennessee homers for their fifth run of the night in the seventh.

The Hattiesburg Super Regional started Saturday, but the opening game was suspended by inclement weather with USM leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

On Sunday morning, USM beat Tennessee 5-3 during a continuation of Saturday’s opener.

The University of Tennessee responded with an 8-4 victory over USM Sunday evening, making Monday a winner-take-all Game 3.

Monday was also Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park after he announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.

Berry has been part of USM’s baseball program for 23 years, with 14 of those years being the head coach of the Golden Eagles.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

