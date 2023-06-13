Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

-
-(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Game 3 of the Hattiesburg Super Regionals goes to the Tennessee Volunteers (43-20) with a 5-0 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (46-20).

This means the Volunteers will be advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Monday’s game was originally set to start at 5 p.m. However, the game was pushed back to 9:06 p.m. after a delay was announced for inclement weather.

Tennessee grabbed the early lead in the second inning. The Vols strike first, but Niko Mazza limited the damage to one.

Vols tack on three more in the fifth inning. Tennessee homers for their fifth run of the night in the seventh.

The Hattiesburg Super Regional started Saturday, but the opening game was suspended by inclement weather with USM leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

On Sunday morning, USM beat Tennessee 5-3 during a continuation of Saturday’s opener.

The University of Tennessee responded with an 8-4 victory over USM Sunday evening, making Monday a winner-take-all Game 3.

Monday was also Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park after he announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.

Berry has been part of USM’s baseball program for 23 years, with 14 of those years being the head coach of the Golden Eagles.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama

Latest News

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
'Watch parties' drew crowds to take in Super Regional
‘Watch parties’ got an eyeful Sunday from Hattiesburg Super Regional
Spirit Park had more than a few visitors ready to watch Sunday's Super Regional play
USM’s Spirit Park lived up to its name Sunday
Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at Super Regional Sunday
Fans pack out The Pete yet again