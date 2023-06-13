Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 3-year-old girl is now in stable condition after being accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the children’s grandmother’s home on Ratliff Loop in Marion County.

Sheriff: Toddler, 3, unintentionally shot in head by brother, 6, in Marion Co.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the brother found a loaded gun while looking for candy in their grandmother’s bedroom. He unintentionally shot his sister in the head while playing with the weapon.

“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out of reach from children,” said Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall.

Investigators said the grandmother cared for the children while their mother was working.

When asked, Marion County Chief Deputy James Singley would not answer whether or not the grandmother would face charges in relation to the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area,...
2 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash on I-59 Saturday

Latest News

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime...
Hub City man wanted for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Jabrea Sims was last seen on State Route 13 in Columbia, Miss.
Marion Co. & Mobile officials seek help finding missing man with medical condition