Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6; no charges... yet

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 3-year-old girl is now in stable condition after being accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the children’s grandmother’s home on Ratliff Loop in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the brother found a loaded gun while looking for candy in their grandmother’s bedroom. He unintentionally shot his sister in the head while playing with the weapon.

“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out of reach from children,” said Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall.

Investigators said the grandmother cared for the children while their mother was working.

When asked, Marion County Chief Deputy James Singley would not answer whether or not the grandmother would face charges in relation to the incident.

