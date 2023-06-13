Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Rural Miss. hospitals announce plans to partner with SCRMC

The Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple...
The Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple rural community hospitals in the state’s South Central region.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In conjunction with South Central Regional Medical Center’s hiring of Gregg Gibbes as the incoming president and CEO, the Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple rural community hospitals in the state’s South Central region.

The Board of Trustees for Covington County Hospital, in Collins; Magee General Hospital, in Magee and Simpson General Hospital, in Mendenhall are working with the SCRMC’s Board of Trustees on respective administrative service agreements.

“Details of the arrangements are undergoing review, and we are looking forward to strengthening resources and relationships through the partnerships,” said George Walters, SCRMC board chairman.

The new collaborations are in association with SCRMC’s recent hiring of new hospital President and CEO Gregg Gibbes, who is slated to assume the leadership role on July 1. Gibbes is the current CEO of Covington County Hospital, Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospital.

“This expanded network that we have already created between Covington and our neighboring hospitals in Magee and Mendenhall has worked tremendously well the past few years from both standpoints of patient care and business operations,” said Robert Johnson, CCH board chairman.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime...
Hub City man arrested in Missouri for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
‘It goes in cycles’: New phone scam hits Forrest County, claims jury duty fines
Midday Headlines 6/13
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6