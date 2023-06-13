Rural Miss. hospitals announce plans to partner with SCRMC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In conjunction with South Central Regional Medical Center’s hiring of Gregg Gibbes as the incoming president and CEO, the Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple rural community hospitals in the state’s South Central region.

The Board of Trustees for Covington County Hospital, in Collins; Magee General Hospital, in Magee and Simpson General Hospital, in Mendenhall are working with the SCRMC’s Board of Trustees on respective administrative service agreements.

“Details of the arrangements are undergoing review, and we are looking forward to strengthening resources and relationships through the partnerships,” said George Walters, SCRMC board chairman.

The new collaborations are in association with SCRMC’s recent hiring of new hospital President and CEO Gregg Gibbes, who is slated to assume the leadership role on July 1. Gibbes is the current CEO of Covington County Hospital, Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospital.

“This expanded network that we have already created between Covington and our neighboring hospitals in Magee and Mendenhall has worked tremendously well the past few years from both standpoints of patient care and business operations,” said Robert Johnson, CCH board chairman.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.