Marion Co. & Mobile officials seek help finding missing man with medical condition

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County officials are asking the public for help finding a missing man with a medical condition that requires medication.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Jabrea Sims was last seen near the Dirt Cheap on State Route 13 in Columbia. He was initially reported missing by family members in Mobile, AL.

According to law enforcement, Sims has paranoid schizophrenia and is off his medication.

The sheriff’s office is working in partnership with the Mobile Police Department.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-2711.

