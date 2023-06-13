Lexington residents claim constant police abuse and terrorism

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lexington residents say they have endured years of abuse by police officers ranging from harassment and beatings to inappropriate contact. Yolanda Wallace has lived her entire life in the small Delta town of just over 1,500.

The 48-year-old said the past several years have been terrifying for her and others who encounter Lexington Police officers. Thursday, she said she was unlawfully stopped by police, arrested, and not read her rights or told the charges. Worse still, Wallace claims that during a traffic stop, she was groped by a Lexington police officer while handcuffed.

“He took his hands and put it down between my legs, and he pulled me out of the car,” said Wallace. “And they had the sheriff’s department man, he was standing there looking, and I’m pretty sure it was on a camera up there so they can see it.”

Monday, Mississippi Civil Rights attorney Jill Jefferson was released from the Holmes County Jail after reportedly filming a traffic stop Saturday night. She refused to pay a $35.00 fee on the charges of Failure to Comply, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. The fee was waived.

“This is LPD. This is cruel and unusual punishment, and it needs to stop,” said Jefferson. “And I hope that by making a stand on this, by refusing to bail out, I hope other people do the same.”

Jefferson filed a federal lawsuit against the Lexington Police Department last year, alleging intimidation, harassment, and false arrests.

“We’re at our breaking point,” said Lexington resident Sherry Reeves.

The retired educator said the department trumps up charges like the ones her son has been battling for over a year after a traffic stop.

“I have four grown sons. Every time they leave their house or leave my house, I have anxiety,” said Reeves. “Because I’m wondering if they’re gonna be stopped, put a false charge on them or beat up or whatever. So this is what we’ve been dealing with.”

Residents are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the practices of the Lexington Police Department. The Lexington Police Chief and mayor have not responded to a request for comment.

