Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel -Jones County Animal Rescue League needs your support in its latest fundraiser.

The shelter is doing a 60/40 raffle to raise money for things like vetting, animal intake and their employees. 40% of the money raised will go to the winner, and the other 60% will go to the shelter

“It’s as much as a shelter for everybody, and we really want to rally around that, and we need the community to be involved and just keep our mission going because without the community we would not be able to continue our mission of helping the animals,” said Lindsey Schmoekel.

Now, tickets are $5 each or $25 for six. The last day to participate is July 4.

