Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser

The shelter is doing a 60/40 raffle to raise money for things like vetting, animal intake and their employees.
By Jordan Riley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel -Jones County Animal Rescue League needs your support in its latest fundraiser.

The shelter is doing a 60/40 raffle to raise money for things like vetting, animal intake and their employees. 40% of the money raised will go to the winner, and the other 60% will go to the shelter

“It’s as much as a shelter for everybody, and we really want to rally around that, and we need the community to be involved and just keep our mission going because without the community we would not be able to continue our mission of helping the animals,” said Lindsey Schmoekel.

Now, tickets are $5 each or $25 for six. The last day to participate is July 4.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser
Laurel animal shelter raffle
The Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple...
Rural Miss. hospitals announce plans to partner with SCRMC
-
Area Development Partnership, Mississippi Power offer new business grant
2023 ‘Summer Drummin’ camp to be hosted this week
2023 ‘Summer Drummin’ camp to be hosted this week