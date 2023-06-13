‘It goes in cycles’: New phone scam hits Forrest County, claims jury duty fines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You get a call, and the person on the line claims you owe money for missing jury duty. That’s the newest scam making the rounds in Forrest County.

Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks said they were alerted to the scam when several people called in to check on the validity of the claims that they missed jury duty.

“That is a scam,” said Wilks. “We would never call to collect money over the phone.”

According to the individuals that reached out to Wilks, the caller claims to be a deputy with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office calling to collect a fine for missed jury duty. The caller then threatens jail time if the person doesn’t pay. If the person agrees to pay, the caller will direct them to pay through an ATM or using pre-paid cards.

It’s a scam tactic that has been used time and time again, says Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

“It goes in cycles,” said Sims. “We put (warnings) out on our Facebook posts and notify the media. (The scam) will go away for 30 days or so, but it always comes back.”

Sims said that, unfortunately, a few people always fall victim to scammers, especially as the scammers become more sophisticated.

To keep yourself safe, Sims said it’s important to remember that none of the county agencies take payment over the phone or make unsolicited calls to collect fines.

“The bottom line is that at the end of the day, the (scammer) will ask you to go to an ATM or to get pre-paid cards to pay the fine,” said Sims. “We would never ask you to do that.”

Hang up the phone! That’s his ultimate advice if you receive a call trying to collect money for a fine at any state, county or city government agency.

