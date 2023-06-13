Hub City man wanted for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted for two armed robbery attempts that took place over the weekend.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Littroy Kirkland is wanted for two incidents that took place at the 5300 block of Old Highway 42 and the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 49.

HPD said both incidents happened on Sunday, June 11.

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.