Hub City man wanted for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime...
If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted for two armed robbery attempts that took place over the weekend.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Littroy Kirkland is wanted for two incidents that took place at the 5300 block of Old Highway 42 and the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 49.

HPD said both incidents happened on Sunday, June 11.

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

