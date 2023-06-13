Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hub City man arrested in Missouri for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime...
If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in a Missouri jail on charges related to two armed robbery attempts over the weekend.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Littroy Kirkland was wanted in connection to two incidents at the 5300 block of Old Highway 42 and the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 49.

HPD said both incidents happened on Sunday, June 11.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kirkland was located and taken into custody in Holt County, MO.

No other details are available at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Jones County health system announced intentions to enter into partnerships with multiple...
Rural Miss. hospitals announce plans to partner with SCRMC
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
‘It goes in cycles’: New phone scam hits Forrest County, claims jury duty fines
Midday Headlines 6/13
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6