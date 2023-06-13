Hub City man arrested in Missouri for 2 weekend armed robbery attempts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in a Missouri jail on charges related to two armed robbery attempts over the weekend.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Littroy Kirkland was wanted in connection to two incidents at the 5300 block of Old Highway 42 and the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 49.

HPD said both incidents happened on Sunday, June 11.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kirkland was located and taken into custody in Holt County, MO.

No other details are available at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.