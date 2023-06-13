Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg Super Regional’s impact on local restaurants

The Super Regional at Southern Miss has not only benefited Southern Miss Athletics but the Hattiesburg economy as a whole.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Super Regional at Southern Miss has not only benefited Southern Miss Athletics but the Hattiesburg economy as a whole.

Restaurants across the Hub City saw a spike in business this past weekend as both Tennessee and Southern Miss baseball fans made Hattiesburg their home and dining room.

With super regionals lasting all day, many visited local restaurants for quick bites to eat.

One restaurant saw a 30% increase on Sunday.

“Then Sunday, across the restaurant group, we were probably about 30%, especially after the game yesterday evening,”said Chief of Operations of Crescent City Grill Jared Patterson said. “We still had some really good business between 11 and 2 even though the make-up was at 11 o’clock. It was a really good day yesterday, and that was the biggest indicator.

We’ll see today, I’m not really sure of how many people are staying around...Seems so far so good.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Hattiesburg Super Regional’s Impact on local restaurants
Hattiesburg Super Regional impacting local restaurants
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
'Summertunes' returns to Hattiesburg for 15th season
Summertunes program made its 2023 debut Friday night
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker talks Super Regional baseball
Hattiesburg mayor stops by WDAM 7 studio to talk Super Regional baseball