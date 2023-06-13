Hattiesburg Super Regional’s impact on local restaurants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Super Regional at Southern Miss has not only benefited Southern Miss Athletics but the Hattiesburg economy as a whole.

Restaurants across the Hub City saw a spike in business this past weekend as both Tennessee and Southern Miss baseball fans made Hattiesburg their home and dining room.

With super regionals lasting all day, many visited local restaurants for quick bites to eat.

One restaurant saw a 30% increase on Sunday.

“Then Sunday, across the restaurant group, we were probably about 30%, especially after the game yesterday evening,”said Chief of Operations of Crescent City Grill Jared Patterson said. “We still had some really good business between 11 and 2 even though the make-up was at 11 o’clock. It was a really good day yesterday, and that was the biggest indicator.

We’ll see today, I’m not really sure of how many people are staying around...Seems so far so good.”

