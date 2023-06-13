Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident

Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run
Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run(WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - Police are still searching for the driver accused of sending a teenage girl to the hospital in a hit-and-run.

Police say 13-year-old Teshawna Taylor was struck by a dark blue sedan while crossing the road from the Dollar General Store on Saturday night.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Dedeaux Road — leaving the teen with a brain injury and a broken leg and hip. She remains in critical condition.

Family members are pulling for Taylor’s recovery and ask the public to help Gulfport Police find the person responsible.

“She means everything to us. She means everything to the community and she means everything to her family. She’s one of those people, the glue, that keeps everything together. She brings light in he darkness. She was a positive vibe that kept a smile. She loved TikToks, just a normal 13-year-old. It’s evil and it’s horrific we’re hearing reports that the car never slowed down, never had any intention of stopping,” said Marquell Bridges, a family friend of Taylor.

If you have any information that could help, call Gulfport police.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
Monday was also coach Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park.
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

Latest News

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Richton Public Library hosts summer reading program
Richton Public Library hosts summer reading program
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
6pm Headlines 6/13
A ribbon cutting is held for the mural, "Noche De Encanto" Tuesday.
HAPA’s 45th mural is first to celebrate Hispanic culture