Forrest General Cancer Center receives grant from American Cancer Society

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Cancer Society recently awarded a $20,000 transportation grant to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

The grant is one of 380 transportation grants totaling $6.2 million awarded to health systems nationwide. The funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients with an estimated 577,350 rides to treatment.

The cancer center said it will use the grant to support its Fuel to Fight Cancer Fund, which was established to support the travel needs of cancer patients as they travel to and from the Forrest General Cancer Center for treatments.

“We are so grateful to be the recipient of an ACS grant,” said Kecia Jones-Harris, Cancer Center director. “This will allow us to continue to support the needs of transportation for patients in our 19-county service area.”

According to the center, lack of transportation to treatment prevents many people living with cancer from getting high-quality care, which worsens cancer outcomes.

“Not having access to high-quality cancer treatment due to where you live contributes to the disparities we see in cancer outcomes,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. “It’s important to provide the funding and programming needed to keep a lack of transportation from impacting survival. The local health systems we partner with across the country use this funding to deliver assistance directly to the patients who need it most.”

In addition to providing transportation funding to health systems, the American Cancer Society runs a Road To Recovery program that provides free rides to and from treatment.

