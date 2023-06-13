Farm to Table: ‘Fried chicken’ summer salad
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients
For the breading, set up a three-part breading station with the following ingredients:
- 1/3 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Two large eggs
- 1 1/3 cup of granola
- One teaspoon of sweet paprika (This adds golden color to the breading)
- Five teaspoons of avocado oil
Directions
Step 1: Prep oven and pan
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil
Step 2: Mix flour mixture
Before doing anything else, you need to set up stations to dip the chicken tenders into each coating.
So first, you’ll want to mix the all-purpose flour with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and paprika in a shallow dish.
Step 3: Mix eggs
Beat the eggs in a second shallow dish and set that next to the flour.
The eggs acts as a glue to hold the granola to the flour layer.
Step 4: Make granola breading mixture
Process the granola a little and put it in a third shallow dish. This will be your third step in the breading process and what makes these chicken fingers super crunchy!
Top the chicken over your favorite summer salad!
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.