Farm to Table: ‘Fried chicken’ summer salad

Ingredients

For the breading, set up a three-part breading station with the following ingredients:

1/3 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Two large eggs

1 1/3 cup of granola

One teaspoon of sweet paprika (This adds golden color to the breading)

Five teaspoons of avocado oil

Directions

Step 1: Prep oven and pan

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil

Step 2: Mix flour mixture

Before doing anything else, you need to set up stations to dip the chicken tenders into each coating.

So first, you’ll want to mix the all-purpose flour with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and paprika in a shallow dish.

Step 3: Mix eggs

Beat the eggs in a second shallow dish and set that next to the flour.

The eggs acts as a glue to hold the granola to the flour layer.

Step 4: Make granola breading mixture

Process the granola a little and put it in a third shallow dish. This will be your third step in the breading process and what makes these chicken fingers super crunchy!

