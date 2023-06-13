Win Stuff
Farm to Table: ‘Fried chicken’ summer salad

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

For the breading, set up a three-part breading station with the following ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Two large eggs
  • 1 1/3 cup of granola
  • One teaspoon of sweet paprika (This adds golden color to the breading)
  • Five teaspoons of avocado oil

Directions

Step 1: Prep oven and pan

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil

Step 2: Mix flour mixture

Before doing anything else, you need to set up stations to dip the chicken tenders into each coating.

So first, you’ll want to mix the all-purpose flour with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and paprika in a shallow dish.

Step 3: Mix eggs

Beat the eggs in a second shallow dish and set that next to the flour.

The eggs acts as a glue to hold the granola to the flour layer.

Step 4: Make granola breading mixture

Process the granola a little and put it in a third shallow dish. This will be your third step in the breading process and what makes these chicken fingers super crunchy!

Top the chicken over your favorite summer salad!

