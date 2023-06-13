Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It was Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Forrest General Cancer Center
Forrest General Cancer Center receives grant from American Cancer Society
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated...
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war homecoming
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war ho
Thieves used a truck to steal an ATM from a store, destroying most of the storefront in the...
Video shows thieves using truck to rip ATM from convenience store
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon Web Services outage causes some websites to go dark