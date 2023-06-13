Auto burglaries in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A resident of a Hattiesburg neighborhood is speaking out after a car burglary in her area.

Late Saturday night, Beverly Hills Homes resident Victoria Keys said she saw suspicious activity on her Ring camera system—an unknown man entering her car.

“He walked up from, I guess, the little pathway and got in my car like it was his car and tried to start it,” said Keys. “He popped the trunk and looked in the trunk like he was looking for whatever he wanted to take.”

Keys said she is concerned for her family’s safety.

“It’s kind of scary, honestly,” Keys said. “Just to think that someone was that close to my door to actually go in my car, it’s like it was a lot.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department said there are ways to be safe when something like this happens.

“First of all, on auto burglaries, the first thing that a person needs to do is remove all their valuables, that’s including their keys, their spare key, if you have a second vehicle and have a spare key to it in the vehicle, please remove it also,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy. “But the main thing is if you (see) something please say something. Always call the police department.

Give any information that you can of a person that you think is committing a crime or is going to commit a crime, please give us a call.”

You can reach Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.

