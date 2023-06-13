Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend near a Lumberton park.

On Tuesday, the Lumberton Police Department released additional details of the fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the corner of Kings Road and Oak Street. They also announced that officers arrested Jasheun White later that day on one charge of murder.

According to the LPD, responding officers found an unresponsive male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and an unidentified individual attempting to perform CPR.

Emergency personnel took over attempts to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the victim as 37-year-old Tremel Holder and placed the official time of death at 1:50 a.m.

White is currently in the Lamar County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

