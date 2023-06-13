Win Stuff
Area Development Partnership, Mississippi Power offer new business grant

The grant is expected to help minority-owned small businesses grow in Lamar and Forrest counties.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shine A Light Minority Business Grant was created by the Area Development Partnership and is funded by Mississippi Power.

The grant is expected to help minority-owned small businesses grow in Lamar and Forrest counties.

“What we believe in doing at Mississippi Power is being great corporate citizens where we live and where we serve,” said Mississippi Power DE+I Program Manager Annie McCall. “And so when we do that and when we go about our planning, we look at ways that we can do that. The Shine the Light Minority Grant was just one way of doing that.”

If approved, business owners can receive up to $10K, which can be put toward various items and services, including property enhancements, marketing and advertising and personal property purchases.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

  • A member of the ADP for two years and considered in good standing
  • A current Mississippi Power customer in good standing
  • Have 100 or less full-time employees
  • At least 51% ethnic minority-owned

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Colby Bennett at 601-602-7250.

