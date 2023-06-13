2023 ‘Summer Drummin’ camp to be hosted this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, Dr. John Wooton is hosting his 32nd annual “Summer Drummin” camp at The University of Southern Mississippi.

High school and college students come to participate in this camp. 56 students registered this year.

“They will tell you, it’s a life-changing event in a good way,” said Wooton. " I have many many write to me and conferences later that this really changed the trajectory of their life and their profession.”

During this camp, students are split up by difficulty level. They will all come together at the end of the camp.

