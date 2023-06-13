Win Stuff
06/13 Ryan’s “Hot & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast

More summer-like weather today, with another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms too.
06/13 Ryan’s “Hot & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s afternoon activity popped up early like we wanted, but lingered long and delayed yesterday’s NCAA game at Pete Taylor Park. Sad to see the game end that way, but thank you (and sadly farewell) to Coach Berry and all the boys for another amazing season! Today will be similar with MORE afternoon activity, just expect to see LESS of it. That means fewer showers and thunderstorms than we saw yesterday, but there will be some. Today’s will develop out of the area to the north, but will be drifting our direction and can hold together long enough to make it to the Pine Belt. While chances are low anything significant holds on that long, anything that does will have upwards of a level 2 risk of severe weather with the biggest risks being wind and hail. Tornadoes aren’t impossible, but aren’t expected.

That’s it for the active weather today, the “sensible” weather is very similar to the last several days...hot and humid. Today’s high is expected near 94, but could run a little cooler if the morning’s cloud cover lingers slightly longer. Clouds will be thicker in the morning, but will thin by the evening outside of any active areas. At least a 20% chance of rain lingers for the rest of the week, with slowly warming conditions. That’ll have us into the upper 90s by the weekend, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s...about as humid as it gets. This warming isn’t in a hurry to leave either, so enjoy these “cooler” days while you can!

Latest News

The heat and threat of hit-or-miss storms will continue over the next few days.
