‘Watch parties’ got an eyeful Sunday from Hattiesburg Super Regional

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss supporters did more than make do Sunday.

No ticket, no problem, thanks to a number of “watch parties” that sprang up at businesses throughout the Hub City.

“It’s wonderful to be able to watch on the big screen, since we didn’t have tickets,” USM fan Beverly Byars said. “Yeah, I love it. It’s a lot of fun, excitement. It’s almost like being at the game.

“Everybody is cheering and yelling. The camraderie, the fellowship, just being with other people.”

Some started watching at Sunday’s first pitch, 11 a.m.

The early start came about because of the decision to suspend Saturday’s opening-round game in the bottom of the fifth inning because of inclement weather.

The University of Southern Mississippi and University of Tennessee essentially played a shortened doubleheader Sunday, with USM winning the first game 5-3 and Tennessee taking the second, 8-4.

Monday will be a winner-take-all, one-game-decides-it situation.

Sunday at the Keg & Barrel, the back deck was packed with Southern Miss supporters.

“It’s such a beautiful day and such a great place to watch it,” USM fan Gene Hortman said. “I’ve been a life-long Eagles’ fan, and I’m just so excited about it.”

ESPN estimated about 6,000 folks were in attendance Saturday and another 5,800 Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

