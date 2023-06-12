Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

USM’s Spirit Park lived up to its name Sunday

Golden Eagles flock to Spirit Park
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For University of Southern Mississippi baseball fans unable to get their hands on a ticket to get them inside Pete Taylor Park, the university came up with an option to connect.

For a second consecutive June, Southern Miss fans carried their lawn chairs, coolers and tents onto USM’s campus at Spirit Park for a baseball Super Regional watch party.

This year, the Golden Eagle faithful were rooting for their club to pull a Sunday double-dip and win two ballgames in one day with University of Tennessee.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Weather comes up Saturday ‘winner’ at Hattiesburg Super Regional ‘
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure

Latest News

Spirit Park had more than a few visitors ready to watch Sunday's Super Regional play
Golden Eagles flock to Spirit Park
The University of Southern MIssissippi9 announced that 5,820 fans packed Pete Taylor Park for...
Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at USM Super Regional
Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at Super Regional Sunday
Fans pack out The Pete yet again
Hannah's Hot & Humid Forecast
Hannah’s Hot & Humid forecast