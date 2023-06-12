USM’s Spirit Park lived up to its name Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For University of Southern Mississippi baseball fans unable to get their hands on a ticket to get them inside Pete Taylor Park, the university came up with an option to connect.

For a second consecutive June, Southern Miss fans carried their lawn chairs, coolers and tents onto USM’s campus at Spirit Park for a baseball Super Regional watch party.

This year, the Golden Eagle faithful were rooting for their club to pull a Sunday double-dip and win two ballgames in one day with University of Tennessee.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.