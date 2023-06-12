Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Weather comes up Saturday ‘winner’ at Hattiesburg Super Regional ‘
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure

Latest News

Philadelphia bridge collapse could take months to fix, officials say
'Watch parties' drew crowds to take in Super Regional
‘Watch parties’ got an eyeful Sunday from Hattiesburg Super Regional
'Watch parties' drew crowds to take in Super Regional
'Watch parties' brought together USM fans Sunday
Alexei Orohovsky, 16, of Hattiesburg will be taking part in the Jackson competition
Hattiesburg teen taking part in ballet competition