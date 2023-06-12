NB I-59 lanes closed due to 18-wheeler fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler cab was fully involved in flames Monday afternoon on the side of Interstate 59 just before Moselle-Seminary Road Exit 80.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County volunteer fire departments and JCSD deputies responded to the scene. The Mississippi High Patrol is also on the scene.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on I-59 are being affected at this time.

MDOT said the traffic delay is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

