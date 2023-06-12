Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

NB I-59 lanes closed due to 18-wheeler fire

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I59 near Exit 80.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I59 near Exit 80.(MHP Troop J Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler cab was fully involved in flames Monday afternoon on the side of Interstate 59 just before Moselle-Seminary Road Exit 80.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County volunteer fire departments and JCSD deputies responded to the scene. The Mississippi High Patrol is also on the scene.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on I-59 are being affected at this time.

MDOT said the traffic delay is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Northbound lane of U.S. 11 blocked by 2-vehicle accident
Injured driver tries to make off with witness’ vehicle after Jones County accident

Latest News

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area,...
2 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash on I-59 Saturday
MDOT suggests motorists to follow law enforcement instructions and possibly find an alternate...
I-59 in Jones Co. to be closed 4 hours Sunday due to Miss. Power utility work
-
Hub City issues traffic notice for Wednesday
Memorial Day travel in the Pine Belt
Memorial Day travel in the Pine Belt