LFD responds to structure fires early Sunday morning

R to L: Laurel school building and home on 1123 N 4th Ave.
R to L: Laurel school building and home on 1123 N 4th Ave.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home was a total loss and a school budling received heavy damage in a fire early Sunday morning in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department said it received a call from the 911 dispatch of a structure fire behind a residence on 3rd Avenue at 2:41 a.m.

Battalion Chief Tommy Ferguson, the shift commander, dispatched Engines 1, 2, 5 and B-1.

B-1 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported two structures were on fire behind the residence on 4th Ave.

One structure was fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the adjacent structure, which was a Laurel school building. Ferguson requested the remaining units respond to that location.

The crews performed an aggressive attack on both fires.

LPD said the structure on 4th Ave. was a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there was no power connected to the residence.

The adjacent school building received heavy fire damage to the north side of the building. There was also no power connected to this building.

The fires were brought under control in about two hours, and some crews remained on the scene hitting hotspots and performing overhauls. They were relieved by the oncoming shift at 6 a.m.

Fire Chief Leo Brown said there were no injuries, and all units left the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Brown said he wanted to commend all crews for responding to this scene.

