Jones College brings home gold at SkillsUSA after 3 year break

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been three years since SkillsUSA students at Jones College competed in the state competition, but they quickly returned to their “winning ways” by bringing home plenty of gold this year.

COVID-19 concerns, unfortunately, halted and modified the annual competition over the past couple of years. However, SkillsUSA Advisor Ryan Hearn said he was thrilled with how all the students performed upon the event’s return.

“We had the most competitors at the state contest, with 19 students, and we brought home 17 medals,” said Hearn. “It was a very strong showing for the coll,ege and we anticipate it to continue to grow every year.”

One of Hearn’s favorite parts of the event was re-establishing Jones College as the school to beat in engineering technology design.

Jones College students, pictured left to right, Tyler Courtney of Bassfield, Ruben Diaz of Lucedale and Jose` Mendez of Laurel, won first place in the Engineering Technology and Design category at the SkillsUSA State Competition and are headed to National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jones College)

The engineering technology design category combines civil engineering, drafting, design and entrepreneurial skills. Each team was judged by company professionals that weighed the originality of their product, the manufacturing process and the financial and future analysis of the 3-D printed invention.

Since the category’s introduction, Jones College students have always taken the top prize.

The last time a Jones College team competed and won the engineering technology design category was in 2019. That team of students - C.J. Hoodless of Ellisville, Preston Hammonds of Leakesville and Lakelin Smith of Lucedale - also earned gold medals at the national competition.

The 2023 Jones College engineering design technology team followed their predecessors’ footsteps, taking the top trophy again. The three-person team of Jose’ Mendez of Laurel, Ruben Diaz of Lucedale and Trevor Courtney of Bassfield created an attachment for a weed eater. It won over the judges because of its practicality.

“Our attachment allows you to weed-eat and edge using just the weed eater,” said Courtney, who also serves as president of the Jones College SkillsUSA chapter. “Turning the weed eater horizontally with our attachment allows you to roll it on the ground so you don’t have to hold it up while trying to also edge with the weed eater The three of us brainstormed about possible ideas, and since we all do yard work, we wanted to design something that would make yard work more cost-effective and efficient.”

Each product piece had to be drawn on a 3D software program and then printed on 3D printers, which Courtney said added some difficulty in finishing their creation.

“Our printers are not large enough to print the whole set out at one time, so we had to print the pieces and then figure out how to mold them together,” said Courtney. “We knew we had a lot of guidance and materials at JC, so we felt like we had a good shot of winning. Not many other community colleges are capable of even doing the things we did, so we feel confident going to Nationals.”

Hearn said that being hands-on in every aspect of an original product’s creation and production process is the best way to prepare students for the “real world” of engineering.

“It would be very difficult to win without both of these programs (civil engineering technology and CAD engineering), especially at the SkillsUSA competition because it takes both skills to make it work,” said Hearn.

Other first-place winners include:

Blake Stokes (Glade) - Electrical Construction Wiring

Elijah Sellers (Hattiesburg) - Extemporaneous Speaking

Jareen Green (Leakesville) - Technical Drafting

Quiz Bowl Team - Ethan Ainsworth (Laurel), Aldo Velasco (Laurel), Oscar Gomez (Laurel), James Grayson (Laurel), Juan Carlos Hernandez (Laurel) and Lee Mixon (Stonewall).

Jones College’s Quiz Bowl team took home first place at the state competition and are pictured left to right, Ethan Ainsworth of Laurel; Aldo Velasco of Laurel; Stephen Holifield of Laurel; Oscar Gomez of Laurel; Lee Mixon of Stonewall and Juan Carlos Hernandez of Laurel. (Jones College)

Those earning second-place silver medals include:

Jason Eason (Laurel) - Job Interview

Stephen Holifield (Laurel) - HVAC

Thomas Broadhead (Sandersville) - Job Skill Demo Open

Jakob Anderson (Purvis) - Architectural Drafting

Mason Broadus (Collins) - Related Technical Math.

Students placing first place at the State Competition will now compete at the national competition in Atlanta, GA, from June 19 to 23.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.