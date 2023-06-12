JCSD releases 2023 ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement numbers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has released the numbers from their recent “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

JCSD deputies reported 185 seatbelt citations and 46 child restraint citations during the enforcement campaign, which ran from May 22, 2023, to June 4, 2023. They also were able to cite drivers for other traffic offenses, as follows:

Written warnings: 154

Uninsured motorists: 94

No driver’s license: 41

Suspended driver’s license: 32

Reckless driving: 2

Speeding: 1

The following arrests were made as well during the enforcement period:

Fugitives apprehended: 11

Felony arrests: 2

DUI – Drug: 2

DUI – Alcohol: 1

DUI assist to others: 1

Drug arrests: 1

The sheriff’s department says the “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign aims to increase awareness and usage of seatbelts and child safety seats and reduce deaths and injuries in vehicle crashes linked to not obeying safety laws.

All the citations and arrests from the enforcement period happened during STEP details at safety checkpoints and during saturation patrols.

“Seatbelt and child restraint seat usage is mandated by Mississippi law and is proven to reduce injuries and fatalities in vehicle crashes,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Already in Mississippi, through May 31, 2023, there have been 85 individuals killed in vehicle crashes who were unbelted.

“Our goal is to utilize enforcement campaigns to reduce and hopefully eliminate unbelted injuries and deaths in vehicle crashes in Jones County. It is also our hope that these enforcement efforts help change behaviors and lead to safer driving habits.”

JCSD deputies worked overtime Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) details through a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grant managed by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

All the citations and arrests from the enforcement period happened during STEP details at safety checkpoints and during saturation patrols.

