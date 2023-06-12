The heat and threat of hit-or-miss storms will continue over the next few days.

This evening will be cloudy with storms coming to an end just after 8pm. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s over the next few hours. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. A few could be strong with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bot start off sunny, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. A few could be strong with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The heat cranks up for your Friday as highs top out into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

This weekend will be HOT, HOT, HOT!! Highs will soar into the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100°-103° with the heat index. Skies will be partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

