Hattiesburg teen taking part in ballet competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The best ballet dancers from 17 countries across the world raised the curtain Saturday night on the 12th USA International Ballet Competition.

The two-week long event began with Friday’s opening ceremony.

Sixteen-year-old Alexei Orohovsky from Hattiesburg was scheduled to compete Sunday.

Orohovsky is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to have ever competed in this event.

The USA competition invited 119 dancers to take part in an event that will run through June 24.

