Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.

We have an update.



First pitch is scheduled for 9:06 p.m. CT.



Game will be broadcast on ESPNU.



Fans can re-scan their tickets at the gates if they came in earlier today.#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 13, 2023

Monday’s game between the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and the University of Southern Mississippi was originally set to start at 5 p.m.

At 3:35 p.m., Southern Miss Athletics placed the game on an inclement weather delay.

An announcement was made through Pete Taylor Park’s PA system, where fans were told to move to the nearest exits.

Southern Miss Baseball’s Twitter announced Reed Green Coliseum was open for fans to shelter during the weather.

Fans will be able to re-enter Pete Taylor Park. Those who had already entered the gates can rescan their tickets.

Updates will be made as soon as more information becomes available.

