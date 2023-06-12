Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional placed on rain delay
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans will have to wait a little longer for the first pitch of Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Monday’s game between the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and the University of Southern Mississippi has been put on a rain delay.
At 3:35 p.m., Southern Miss Athletics placed the game on an inclement weather delay.
“We will provide updates as they become available to us,” according to the athletics department.
A new time for when the game will begin has not been made official at this time.
Updates will be made as soon as more information becomes available.
