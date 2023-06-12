Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional placed on rain delay

At 3:35 p.m., Southern Miss Athletics placed the game on an inclement weather delay.
At 3:35 p.m., Southern Miss Athletics placed the game on an inclement weather delay.(Patrick Bigbie)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans will have to wait a little longer for the first pitch of Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional.

Monday’s game between the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and the University of Southern Mississippi has been put on a rain delay.

At 3:35 p.m., Southern Miss Athletics placed the game on an inclement weather delay.

“We will provide updates as they become available to us,” according to the athletics department.

A new time for when the game will begin has not been made official at this time.

Updates will be made as soon as more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Northbound lane of U.S. 11 blocked by 2-vehicle accident
Injured driver tries to make off with witness’ vehicle after Jones County accident

Latest News

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I59 near Exit 80.
NB I-59 lanes closed due to 18-wheeler fire
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area,...
2 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash on I-59 Saturday