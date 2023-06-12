Win Stuff
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters put out abandoned house fire Sunday

Caption
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County responded to put out a fire at an abandoned home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters with the North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Maxey Lane, off John Odom Road, just before 4:30 p.m.

According to NFVFD, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the abandoned home and quickly called 911 to report the fire.

NFVFD said the firefighters deployed a crosslay once they arrived at the scene and started an interior attack on the home, working quickly to extinguish the fire.

The fire was quickly put under control, according to NFVFD, and firefighters were able to clear the scene within two hours of arriving at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

