Columbia police search for teen missing since Saturday

Tristan Josiah Alford, 14, is six ft. tall, weighing around 250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt, navy pants and white shoes.(Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenage boy has been missing from his Columbia home since Saturday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 14-year-old Tristan Josiah Alford was reported missing on June 10. He is six ft. tall, weighing around 250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white shirt, navy pants and white shoes.

Police said they believe Alford might be traveling to the MS Gulf Coast.

“We urgently seek your help locating a missing juvenile,” reads a mobile alert from the CPD. “Any information can be a beacon of hope. Please keep your eyes open and help us ensure the safety of our community’s young member.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alford should call the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8052.

