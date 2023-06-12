Win Stuff
2 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash on I-59 Saturday

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two adults and two children were involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Forrest County Saturday evening.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area, at mile marker 69 where the crash was reported, just after 6 p.m.

When the first responding units arrived, they found the vehicle was upright and in the ditch.

NFVFD said the adults and children were able to escape with minor injuries, although they all declined medical treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

