130 North Lamar Water Assn. customers under boil water notice Monday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 130 North Lamar Water Association customers will be under a boil water notice after service is restored from a scheduled outage.

The water association scheduled the outage for Monday, Jun 12. It will affect customers on the following streets:

Leaf Lane

Acorn Place

Poplar Drive

Village Subdivision

Albright Place

Buccaneer Drive

Once water is restored, customers will need to boil their water until notified by association management.

If you have any questions, please call the North Lamar Water Association at 601-264-1157.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.