130 North Lamar Water Assn. customers under boil water notice Monday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 130 North Lamar Water Association customers will be under a boil water notice after service is restored from a scheduled outage.

The water association scheduled the outage for Monday, Jun 12. It will affect customers on the following streets:

  • Leaf Lane
  • Acorn Place
  • Poplar Drive
  • Village Subdivision
  • Albright Place
  • Buccaneer Drive

Once water is restored, customers will need to boil their water until notified by association management.

If you have any questions, please call the North Lamar Water Association at 601-264-1157.

